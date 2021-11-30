Feel stressed over the holidays? The Parent Network of WNY is hosting a Holiday Anxiety Webinar

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Holidays are a time of family and fun, but also stress, especially for parents. That's why the Parent Network of WNY is hosting a virtual workshop, to help you and your family cop with the stressors brought on by the holidays.

The webinar is called, "Holiday Anxiety.... Let it Go!" The Parent Network says it will give you the tools to let go of the stress and anxiety, and enjoy the holidays.

The workshop takes place Tuesday, November 30th from 6 to 8pm. It's over Zoom, so you have to register ahead of time for the link to join. It's completely free. You can register here.