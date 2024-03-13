FeedMore WNY, Western New York Scout Council and Tops team up for 'Scouting for Food' drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY announced it is teaming up with the Western New York Scout Council and Tops Friendly Markets for the "Scouting for Food" drive.

According to FeedMore, the Western New York area Boy Scouts will distribute fliers throughout neighborhoods on March 16 to notify the community of the drive and then they will return to those neighborhoods on March 23 to collect bags of nonperishable food donations. FeedMore said Boy Scouts will also be at several Tops stores throughout the region on March 23 to collect donations.

The donations will be delivered to FeedMore WNY and area food pantries.

“As Scouts, we know how fortunate we are to have a warm meal every night — whether around the campfire or at the kitchen table, and we know that not everyone is so lucky. That’s the genesis of Scouting for Food, our annual food collection drive that is supported by the Western New York Scout Council. It is also another way that our Scouts are making a positive difference in our local communities." - Gary Decker, Scout Executive and CEO of the Western New York Scout Council, BSA

“Tops’ mission is to help eradicate hunger and improve the quality of lives of children and families. As long-time partners with both the Western New York Scout Council and FeedMore WNY, we’re proud to work together as we combat food insecurity in the communities we serve." - Tim Schilling, community relations specialist for Tops