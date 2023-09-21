FeedMore WNY named as finalist for the Defender Service Honorees Award

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY has been named as a Top 20 finalist for the Defender Honorees Award.

The organization is asking the public for help in their mission to win a Defender 130 SUV from Land Rover.

The organization that gains the most votes wins the brand new car, but the top five organizations with the most votes will each receive $5,000 from Chase and $2,500 from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Land Rover is accepting votes from the public until October 4th. Anyone can vote once per day.

For more official information and rules, Land Rover has provided a list for potential voters.