Feedmore WNY launches "March for Meals" initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Throughout the month of March, expect to our Western New York government officials out and about on food deliveries.

"We are so excited to work with government officials all over our area to raise awareness about hunger in our community," said Catherine Shick, the Communications Director for Feedmore WNY.

Government officials at the local, county, state, and federal level have all volunteered to assist Feedmore WNY as volunteers on food deliveries.

According to the organization, this is who is participating:

STATE:



Senator Tim Kennedy

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello

Senator Robert Ortt

Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera

Office of Senator Patrick Gallivan

COUNTY:

Niagara County Chairperson Rebecca Wydysh

Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott

Erie County Legislator April Baskin

Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera

Erie County Legislator John Gilmour

Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns

Erie County Legislator John Mills

Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro

Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio

CITY:



Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman

Buffalo Common Council Member Bryan Bollman

Buffalo Common Council Member Joel Feroleto

Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski

Buffalo Common Council Member David Rivera

Buffalo Common Council Member Chris Scanlon

MUNICIPALITIES:



Aurora Supervisor James Bach

Orchard Park Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton

Hamburg Director of Youth, Recreation & Senior Services Marty Denecke

Colden Supervisor James DePasquale

West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson

West Seneca Deputy Supervisor Amelia Greenan

Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak

Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler

Boston Supervisor Jason Keding

Cheektowaga Senior Center Director Kerry Peek

Office of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski

"The outpouring of support from our government officials is phenomenal. It is so important to help our friends and neighbors in need," said Shick.

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the hunger crisis, particularly in older adults.

Feedmore WNY served more than 1.3 million meals to homebound neighbors and older adults in 2021, according to a press release provided by the group.

That number is a 23% increase since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

"People are hurting right now. We want people to know that hunger and isolation are real problems with our elderly and homebound population. You can help," said Shick.

Feedmore WNY encourages all to get involved. You can donate your time or resources via their website - here.

