Feedmore WNY launches "March for Meals" initiative

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Throughout the month of March, expect to our Western New York government officials out and about on food deliveries.
"We are so excited to work with government officials all over our area to raise awareness about hunger in our community," said Catherine Shick, the Communications Director for Feedmore WNY.
Government officials at the local, county, state, and federal level have all volunteered to assist Feedmore WNY as volunteers on food deliveries.
According to the organization, this is who is participating:
STATE:
- Senator Tim Kennedy
- Assemblyman Angelo Morinello
- Senator Robert Ortt
- Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera
- Office of Senator Patrick Gallivan
COUNTY:
- Niagara County Chairperson Rebecca Wydysh
- Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott
- Erie County Legislator April Baskin
- Erie County Legislator Lisa Chimera
- Erie County Legislator John Gilmour
- Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns
- Erie County Legislator John Mills
- Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro
- Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio
CITY:
- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown
- Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman
- Buffalo Common Council Member Bryan Bollman
- Buffalo Common Council Member Joel Feroleto
- Buffalo Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski
- Buffalo Common Council Member David Rivera
Buffalo Common Council Member Chris Scanlon
MUNICIPALITIES:
- Aurora Supervisor James Bach
- Orchard Park Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton
- Hamburg Director of Youth, Recreation & Senior Services Marty Denecke
- Colden Supervisor James DePasquale
- West Seneca Supervisor Gary Dickson
- West Seneca Deputy Supervisor Amelia Greenan
- Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak
- Evans Supervisor Mary Hosler
- Boston Supervisor Jason Keding
- Cheektowaga Senior Center Director Kerry Peek
- Office of Cheektowaga Supervisor Diane Benczkowski
"The outpouring of support from our government officials is phenomenal. It is so important to help our friends and neighbors in need," said Shick.
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated the hunger crisis, particularly in older adults.
Feedmore WNY served more than 1.3 million meals to homebound neighbors and older adults in 2021, according to a press release provided by the group.
That number is a 23% increase since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.
"People are hurting right now. We want people to know that hunger and isolation are real problems with our elderly and homebound population. You can help," said Shick.
Feedmore WNY encourages all to get involved. You can donate your time or resources via their website - here.