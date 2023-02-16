FeedMore WNY is 'Spreading Love' through their peanut butter drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Peanut butter is a classic staple in any student’s boxed lunch.

Peanut butter and jelly, peanut butter and carrots. Whatever it is, you get the point. Peanut butter is not only delicious, but an excellent, affordable source of protein for kids.

Brands like ‘Jif’ creamy peanut butter offer 7 grams of protein per serving, and that’s why FeedMore WNY are putting an emphasis on its donation everyday.

On Saturday, February 18, FeedMore is hosting its ‘Spread the Love’ peanut butter drive from 9 am to 1 pm

Thousands of dollars worth of peanut butter have already been raised online. Public Relations Manager, Catherine Shick, said that’s exactly what this community is about. When the Buffalo community needs something from its neighbors, they always pull through.

"It's amazing to see our community members come together to feed our neighbors in need. We really are the city of good neighbors. We stepped forward once again to make sure people are fed. It's truly heartwarming," Shick said.

If you want to donate online, you can click here