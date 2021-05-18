FeedMore WNY hosting ‘Spread the Love’ food drives to replenish depleted supply of donated food

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FeedMore WNY will host "Spread the Love" food drives on May 22 and June 5 to replenish its depleted supply of donated food.

According to FeedMore, it is experiencing an extreme shortage of community food donations and largescale annual food drives that it usually relies on continue to be canceled due to COVID-19.

The goal of the drives is to replenish its donations of peanut butter as it one of the most highly requested items and a staple menu item for FeedMore WNY’s BackPack Program.

On May 22 and June 5 the drives will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at several different locations:

Food drive locations on May 22:



Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main St., Williamsville

Walden Galleria Mall, 1 Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga

Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce, 6524 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park

Lexington Cooperative Market, 1678 Hertel Ave., Buffalo

Tops Friendly Markets, 5827 S. Transit Road, Lockport

Food drive locations on June 5:



NOCO Tonawanda, 2440 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda

Aurora Village Shopping Center, 123 Grey St., East Aurora

Chautauqua Mall (near JCPenney), 318 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood

Kleinhans Music Hall, 3 Symphony Circle, Buffalo

Olean Area Farmers Market, Lincoln Park Pavilion, 100 E. State St., Olean

“So many of our community members remain in desperate need of food assistance due to the pandemic and, sadly, the increase in need will not go away any time soon,” Jerry Sheldon, immediate past chair of FeedMore WNY’s Board of Directors and Spread the Love co-chair, said. “FeedMore WNY works tirelessly to ensure our hungry neighbors of all ages receive nutritious food to eat, but it cannot do so without the help of the community.”