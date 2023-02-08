FeedMore WNY calling for community to 'Spread the Love' with peanut butter donations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On February 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. FeedMore WNY will host a "Spread the Love" peanut butter drive.

FeedMore said it will accept all donations of peanut butter at its warehouse located at 91 Holt Street in Buffalo. Donations can also be made virtually here.

According to FeedMore, it relies on peanut butter donations to support its partner food pantries and feed community members. It is also a staple in its BackPack Program which provides bags of nutritious food for children to take home each weekend.