FeedMore WNY calling for community to 'Spread the Love' with peanut butter donations

Gene J. Puskar/AP
This is a display of JIF peanut butter at a Costco Warehouse in Cranberry, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 11:27 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 11:27:29-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On February 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. FeedMore WNY will host a "Spread the Love" peanut butter drive.

FeedMore said it will accept all donations of peanut butter at its warehouse located at 91 Holt Street in Buffalo. Donations can also be made virtually here.

According to FeedMore, it relies on peanut butter donations to support its partner food pantries and feed community members. It is also a staple in its BackPack Program which provides bags of nutritious food for children to take home each weekend.

“Peanut butter’s high protein content and long shelf life make it an ideal food to donate to our neighbors in need. It is something that we always need more of here at FeedMore WNY, especially now that our food drive donations have dramatically decreased after the holiday season. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, we hope our community members open their hearts to ‘Spread the Love’ and make a donation virtually or in person.”
- Betsy Campbell, Volunteer and Events Coordinator for FeedMore WNY

