Feed the Falls tries something new to help those in need in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — In Niagara Falls, The Niagara Gospel Mission is trying something new.

It's first ever Feed the Falls summer event took place this weekend.

Every Thanksgiving and Christmas they provide food and clothing for people in need, but this year, they wanted to bring that spirit of giving to the warmer months.

Executive Director John Cooper tells us, their goal was to give out 1,500 hot dogs and as much clothing as possible to the 500 men, women and children who participated Saturday.

If you missed it, Cooper tells us, they're having a career and socials services fair on August 21.

