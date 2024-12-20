Federal jury convicts father and son for attempting to force their daughter/sister to marry in Yemen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A federal jury has convicted a father and son for attempting to force their daughter/sister to marry in Yemen.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced 52-year-old Khaled Abughanem and 28-year-old Adham Abughanem, both of Lackawanna, were convicted of conspiracy to kidnap a person in a foreign country and kidnapping conspiracy, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. Khaled Abughanem was also convicted of threatening to retaliate against a victim.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, in September 2021, Khaled Abughanem and Adham Abughanem flew from Buffalo to Guadalajara, Mexico to kidnap the victim, who is the daughter of Khaled and the sister of Adham. Between September 2021 and April 2023, they conspired to transport the victim from Western New York to Cairo, Egypt, and then to Sanaa, Yemen. The U.S. Attorney's Office said they confined the victim in Yemen for approximately 16 months to force her to marry a man not of her choosing. In addition, in March 2023, Khaled Abughanem threatened to “slaughter” the victim in retaliation for information given by the victim to a law enforcement officer.

“This verdict brings to an end a difficult time for the victim, who was twice kidnapped by family members, taken to Yemen against her will, held for more than a year, denied freedom of movement and communication, physically assaulted and had her life threatened. These defendants are being held accountable because of the courage of this victim and the unwavering dedication of the investigators and prosecutors on this case.” - U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross

“The FBI prioritizes the protection of civil rights and safety of American citizens. Today’s verdict is a direct result of the strong investigative work conducted by the FBI, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service. The FBI values all our partnerships with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, which are paramount.” - Matthew Miraglia, Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office

“The Diplomatic Security Service would like to recognize the unshakable courage of the victim in this case as well as the close collaboration between DSS, the Western District of New York U.S. Attorney's Office, the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Lackawanna Police Department. The Diplomatic Security Service has the largest global presence of any U.S. law enforcement agency and remains committed to ensuring individuals like Adham and Khaled Abughanem who commit heinous criminal acts face justice In the United States.” - DSS Protective Intelligence Investigations Director Greg Anderson

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17, 2025.