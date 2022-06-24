Federal grand jury indicts Tonawanda man on child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A federal grand jury has returned a 14-count indictment charging 44-year-old Andrew Vallone with:
- Nine counts of production of child pornography
- Three counts of attempted production of child pornography
- Two counts of possession of child pornography
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Town of Tonawanda police were contacted after an individual allegedly discovered a video depicting a child (Victim) wearing only a pair of underwear on Vallone's desktop computer. On January 23, 2021 police contacted the FBI, investigation determined Vallone allegedly had a camera that allowed him to film the Victim. The data recovered from the hidden camera allegedly contained numerous images of the Victim in various states of undress.
Vallone faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.