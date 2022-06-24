Watch Now
Federal grand jury indicts Tonawanda man on child pornography charges

Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 24, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A federal grand jury has returned a 14-count indictment charging 44-year-old Andrew Vallone with:

  • Nine counts of production of child pornography
  • Three counts of attempted production of child pornography
  • Two counts of possession of child pornography

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Town of Tonawanda police were contacted after an individual allegedly discovered a video depicting a child (Victim) wearing only a pair of underwear on Vallone's desktop computer. On January 23, 2021 police contacted the FBI, investigation determined Vallone allegedly had a camera that allowed him to film the Victim. The data recovered from the hidden camera allegedly contained numerous images of the Victim in various states of undress.

Vallone faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.

