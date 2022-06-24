Federal grand jury indicts Tonawanda man on child pornography charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A federal grand jury has returned a 14-count indictment charging 44-year-old Andrew Vallone with:

Nine counts of production of child pornography

Three counts of attempted production of child pornography

Two counts of possession of child pornography

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Town of Tonawanda police were contacted after an individual allegedly discovered a video depicting a child (Victim) wearing only a pair of underwear on Vallone's desktop computer. On January 23, 2021 police contacted the FBI, investigation determined Vallone allegedly had a camera that allowed him to film the Victim. The data recovered from the hidden camera allegedly contained numerous images of the Victim in various states of undress.

Vallone faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison if convicted.