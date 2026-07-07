MARILLA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earl Gingerich Jr. and Cam Burns don't agree on everything politically.

Gingerich Jr. is a Republican town supervisor and third-generation farmer in Marilla. Burns is a Democrat and longtime Hamburg resident.

But when it comes to large-scale solar projects, they're on the same side.

"It doesn't matter who you vote for, red or blue," Burns said. "It's about this land and what this land will look like in 20, 30, or 40 years."

For months, both have been among the loudest voices pushing back against utility-scale solar projects in Western New York.

Gingerich has helped lead Marilla's efforts to slow future solar development, while Burns helped organize neighbors opposed to a proposed project in Hamburg that is now temporarily paused.

"By our definition, they're not a real farm," Gingerich said of solar facilities. "They're not producing food or fiber."

Now, the concerns they've been raising locally are reaching Washington.

WATCH: Federal government steps into New York's growing solar projects debate

Federal government steps into New York's growing solar projects debate

Last month, the Trump administration sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul questioning New York's approach to utility-scale solar development.

Signed by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, the letter asks the state to explain how it protects prime farmland, how decommissioned solar panels will be disposed of and whether developers will ultimately be responsible for those costs.

The letter raises many of the same issues that have fueled opposition to projects in Western New York, including the loss of farmland and what happens when solar facilities reach the end of their useful life.

"We don't know what these solar panels do to the earth, the ground," Burns said. "Will it ever be farmable again?" she questioned.

Federal officials also questioned whether New York's permitting process adequately protects agricultural land and requested more information from the Hochul administration about the state's siting policies.

The debate comes as more municipalities across New York have considered temporary moratoriums or other restrictions on large-scale solar projects while reviewing local zoning laws.

Opponents argue the projects permanently change agricultural communities and take productive farmland out of use, while supporters say renewable energy is critical to meeting the state's clean energy goals.

7 News reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office for a response to the federal letter and the concerns raised by USDA and EPA officials.

We had not received a response by publication.