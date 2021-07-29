Federal funding package approved, includes millions for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins (D- NY26) announced approval of H.R. 4502 which is a package of seven appropriation bills making investments in federal programs and initiatives including infrastructure, education, small business and job opportunity.

The legislation now goes before the Senate for further consideration and would include the following for Western New York according to Higgins:

Transportation-HUD



Buffalo Naval Park: $490,000, requested by Higgins, for the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park to help with needed repairs for the USS The Sullivans, a national historic landmark.

Labor-HHS-Education



Workforce Development: $571,934, requested by Higgins, to the Buffalo Sewer Authority for the Buffalo Green Infrastructure Stewardship and Workforce Development Program. The project supports a workforce development pipeline within underserved communities in Buffalo to meet the growing need for clean and green infrastructure jobs.

Financial Services & Government



West Side Bazaar: $950,000, requested by Higgins, to Westminster Economic Development Initiative (WEDI) toward the new, expanded West Side Bazaar, a culturally diverse small business incubator.

Military Construction & Veteran Affairs



Veteran Services: Increases VA program funding by $8.7 billion to $113.1 billion.

Energy & Water Development



Waterway Investments: Increases funding to the Army Corps of Engineers by $1.9 billion benefiting projects led by the Buffalo District including improvements to the Breakwater and work in the Buffalo, Black Rock Local and Tonawanda Harbors

Interior-Environment



Investments in the Arts: Increases funding for the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and National Endowment for the Humanities to $201 million each. The NEA has delivered over $3.37 million to art and cultural organizations in NY-26 since 2005.

Agriculture, Rural Development, FDA

