Federal and local officials working to invest in the Barcelona Harbor in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — For years there has been an effort to make repairs to the Barcelona Harbor in the Town of Westfield.

The break wall has suffered damage and the beach has been severely eroded due to storms that brought strong winds and high waves.

On Monday, federal officials from both sides of the aisle joined local officials to announce that $7.5 million is currently in the next spending bill that is expected to pass Congress. The funding would ensure the previous work done along the waterfront doesn't just get washed away.

Both U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D - NY) and Congressman Nick Langworthy (R - 23rd District) said they will push for the funding.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel joined 7 Voices on Monday to discuss the possible investment.