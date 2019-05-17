BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers love to complain about potholes. The city of Buffalo is adding a new position to help with those complaints.

In the new budget for the City of Buffalo, the Common Council voted anonymously to fund a new job position-- the Coordinator of Infrastructure and Repair.

"This person would be available through 3-1-1 to go out and actually investigate and get back to people," Common Council President Darius Pridgen said.

Pridgen says this person would be in charge of fixing potholes and broken sidewalks in Buffalo.

"Many of them are caused by people who have to cut into the street like utilities, plumbers, and other professionals in order to do underground work," Pridgen said. "But there wasn't one person out on the street all day long ensuring that these utilities put it back together."

The city does have a 48-hour pothole fix guarantee for all complaints to 3-1-1.

A person in this position will make $54,000 a year. The budget does not go into effect until July 1st and that's when the Department of Public Works would start looking to fill the position.

