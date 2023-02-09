FC Buffalo accepts invitation to join United Soccer League

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKVBW) — FC Buffalo announced Thursday they will accept an invitation to join United Soccer League for the 2023 season.

In a letter to fans, the club's co-owner, Nick Mendola, wrote that the opportunity to join the league was one they "could not pass up as they continue to build our club toward even bigger goals."

The club's new affiliation with the USL means that more players from the team can accept opportunities to play on higher scales like the US Men's National team or appear in Major League Soccer or the USL Championship.

