Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FBI searches West Ferry home in connection to international cyber operation

W. Ferry Raid
WKBW
W. Ferry Raid
Posted at 11:13 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 23:13:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FBI conducted a federal search warrant at 498 W. Ferry St. Tuesday morning in Buffalo.

The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that the search was in connection to an international operation against Genesis Market, a criminal online marketplace that sold data from compromised computers around the world.

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said “Working across 45 of our FBI Field Offices and alongside our international partners, the Justice Department has launched an unprecedented takedown of a major criminal marketplace that enabled cybercriminals to victimize individuals, businesses, and governments around the world."

According to the DOJ, Genesis Market has offered access to data stolen from over 1.5 million computers. The data sold includes usernames and passwords for email, bank accounts and social media.

If you have been active on Genesis Market, in contact with Genesis Market administrators, or are a victim of the marketplace, the DOJ is urging you to report by emailing the FBI at FBIMW-Genesis@fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up