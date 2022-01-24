FBI Buffalo seeking to identify potential victims of man who allegedly preyed on teens on Snapchat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FBI Buffalo is seeking to identify potential victims of a man who allegedly preyed on teens on Snapchat.

According to a release, Kaung Myat Kyaw of Penn Hills, Pennsylvania was arrested in November 2021 following a joint investigation by FBI offices in Pittsburgh, Phoenix, and Virginia and the Fairfax

County Police and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. Myat Kyaw allegedly enticed underage females to produce and transmit sexually explicit videos and photos.

A release says the FBI is seeking the public's help identifying potential victims from across the country that were under the age of 18 who may have been asked by an individual to produce sexually graphic videos or photographs or engage in sexual conduct. The release continues on to say officials are looking for anyone who may have had contact with by someone with the usernames: Savnxh, jokerxkris, krxs.com or similar variations. Officials said these are not the only usernames used to contact victims.

The FBI detailed how the contact may have occurred below:

Contact may have occurred by text message in which the person would pose as Snapchat support stating that the account was logged in from an IP address that was not their own. The subjects would then ask for login credentials or a reset password code, and in some instances, the PIN for the “My Eyes Only” folder. Once the information was received, the account would be taken over and the photos would be saved by the subject. Contact may also have been made through catfishing. The subject would pose as a bi-sexual female, age 14-16 years old, on various friend finding platforms. The conversations would move from the platform to Snapchat, where nude images would be exchanged.

After the exchange of photographs, or after the subject accessed and obtained nude photographs from the victim’s Snapchat account, a separate account would add the victim and begin attempting to extort the victim by initiating the “7 Day Challenge.” This challenge included the victim producing increasingly demeaning sexual photographs and videos for the next seven days. If the victim did not participate in the challenge, the subject threatened to send their nude images to their family and friends.

If you, your child or someone you know has been victimized by Myat Kyaw the FBI asks to complete a short questionnaire here.