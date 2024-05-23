FBI Buffalo looking to identify potential victims of alleged Instagram stalker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — FBI Buffalo is looking to identify potential victims of Max Yang Chen, an alleged Instagram stalker.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, a federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment charging Chen with three counts of obtaining information from a protected computer, three counts of cyberstalking, and three counts of aggravated identity theft in connection to incidents that occurred between 2017 and March 2024. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 36 years in prison.

The FBI said Chen is accused of gaining access to females’ social media accounts and obtaining sexually explicit photos and videos. Chen is also accused of harassing and threatening some of the women to release their explicit images if additional photos and videos were not produced. In addition, Chen allegedly pretended to have the ability to remove explicit images from pornographic leak websites and offered his services in exchange for nude photos and videos.

The FBI is seeking the public's help in identifying potential victims who may have been threatened, harassed, or extorted, by Chen.

It is believed that Chen contacted victims from the following Instagram accounts:



alexparsley123

tblair234

kristorino

kristeenthrack

temptempterm (multiple variations)

haydenjaus

If you have or know anyone who has been victimized by Chen, you're asked to fill out this form on the FBI website. You can also contact FBI Buffalo at SextortionTipsBCTF@FBI.GOV.