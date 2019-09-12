City Honors teacher arrested by FBI on child sex charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A middle school technology teacher at City Honors in Buffalo is facing federal charges, accused of using a camera to secretly record students in a sexually inappropriate way.

Peter Hingston, 59 of Amherst, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of material that contained an image of child pornography.

"Overtime as investigators, we started to believe we've seen it all, but then we get a case like this one," FBI Special-Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffer said.

According to prosecutors, Hingston used a GoPro camera to photograph or record female students in his classes. Multiple students reported Hingston's actions. An examination of his camera revealed a number of videos of Hingston exposing himself and using images of the victims in a sexual manner, investigators said.

"I want to commend the students at City Honors who had the courage and maturity to say something when they saw something," said U.S. Attorney James Kennedy, Jr.

The Buffalo Public School District released the statement below Thursday afternoon:

On June 17th, 2019, a student of City Honors School (CHS) reported to an assistant principal that a technology teacher was surreptitiously taking pictures of them in class, which made the student uncomfortable.



The assistant principal informed the principal, who then contacted 911, and notified Buffalo Public Schools’ Human Resources Office (HR). HR immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave. The District has been cooperating with local law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the investigation of this matter.



Today, the FBI informed the District that they have made an arrest of the teacher, Peter Hingston, for charges including sexual exploitation, attempted sexual exploitation, and material that may involve child pornography. Parents of CHS have been informed about who to contact at the FBI if they believe their child may be a victim. Additional crisis counselors will also be available at the school for the next several days.



It is inexcusable for any staff to endanger or harm children in any way. The uncompromised safety of our students is always our first priority.

Anyone with additional information related to this case or who feel they may have also been victimized by Hingston is asked to call the FBI's Buffalo office at 843-1616.

Hingston faces up to a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted.

Watch the U.S Attorney's press conference in full below.