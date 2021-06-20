Father's Day mass at OLV Basilica in Lackawanna

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a celebration honoring dad on this Father's Day weekend here in Western New York.

Bishop Michael Fisher, head of Buffalo's Catholic Diocese, presided over a special Father's Day mass at the OLV National Shrine and Basilica in Lackawanna Saturday.

Father Nelson Baker was instrumental in having this basilica built back in the 1920's.

He was a father figure himself to thousands of children across the region, running a home for unwed mothers, and a boy's orphanage.

Bishop Fisher also took part in a blessing of gifts for all fathers and father figures at the end of the mass.