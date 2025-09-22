Father charged with homicide and rape after his 2-year-old son was found dead

BRADFORD, PA (WKBW) — Police in Bradford, Pennsylvania, say additional charges have been filed against a father after his 2-year-old son was found dead.

Tyler Prescott is now charged with Criminal Homicide and Rape of a Child, among other charges, following the incident earlier this year.

On August 14, 2025, authorities began their investigation after EMS was called to a home on Sherman Street in Bradford and found the child unresponsive. The child was later pronounced dead at Bradford Regional Medical Center.

In addition to the Criminal Homicide and Rape of a Child charges, Prescott is also being charged with Rape of a Child Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse of a Child Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, Indecent Assault and Incest of a Minor.

Prescott remains in jail without the possibility of bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 7.

