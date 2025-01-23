Father Baker 'Billieves' in the Buffalo Bills as team prepares for AFC Championship game

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, Western New York is gearing up to support the team.

In Lackawanna, at the corner of Ridge Road and South Park Avenue across from the OLV National Shrine & Basilica, the Father Baker statue is now wearing a Josh Allen jersey "in the hopes of helping the Bills get the victory this Sunday over Kansas City," an OLV spokesperson said.

OLV National Shrine & Basilica

At the Peace Bridge, the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority announced the bridge will be lit in Bills colors on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights in support of the team. In addition, on Sunday night when the Bills score there will be a brief celebratory special effects light show on the bridge. On Saturday and Sunday, the overhead traffic gantry signs on the bridge will display the Bills logo all day.

WKBW

At the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, there will be brand new “Sea Lion Shout!” presentations on Saturday and Sunday. The aquarium said the California sea lions will show off their "athletic prowess" to a soundtrack of Bills hype songs, including Mr. Brightside and the Shout song.

"The Aquarium’s animal care specialists will be on hand to describe the unique adaptations that make sea lions such impressive athletes – they can hurdle as well as Josh Allen, return a football like Khalil Shakir, and outpace James Cook’s 20 mph 16-yard touchdown run against the Broncos," a release says.

Aquarium of Niagara

As preparations for Sunday continue, below you can watch 7 Sports Director Matt Bove and sports reporter Dom Tibbetts discuss the matchup. You can also find much more Bills content on our website here.