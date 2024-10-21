Father and son sentenced to prison in connection to deadly assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A father and son from Buffalo have both been sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly assault in December 2022.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 40-year-old Christopher L. Busby was sentenced in State Supreme Court to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. His son, 21-year-old Daiquan A. Busby, was sentenced to 7 ½ years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said on December 17, 2022, Christopher and Daiquan Busby, along with 24-year-old Lewis Keys, assaulted 25-year-old Mikhail Scott inside an apartment building on the 100 block of Rodney Street in Buffalo. Scott was repeatedly punched, kicked and dragged down the stairs from the apartment to the sidewalk. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries and the Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the manner of death was homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Keys pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter for his role in the deadly assault in May 2023 and is currently serving a determinate sentence of 8 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

Daiquan Busby pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in May and Christopher Busby pleaded guilty to the same charge in June.