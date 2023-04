TOWN OF PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — An ATV accident in the town of Portville has left one person dead, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

The accident occurred Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. on Gleason Hollow Road in Portville.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the operator of the ATV was found pinned underneath the ATV off the roadway.

The victim succumbed to his injuries after life-saving measures were deemed unsuccessful.