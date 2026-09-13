Fatal motorcycle crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard intersection

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

According to Niagara Falls Police Department, around 4:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Tuscarora Road.

An investigation found that a 2015 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard when it struck the passenger side of a 2011 Dodge Journey who was making a left hand turn onto Tuscarora Road

The crash was witnessed by an on-duty Niagara Falls police officer who said the motorcycle operating at an unsafe speed.

The intersection was closed for about three hours while evidence was collected.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was taken to ECMC where he succumbed to his injuries. His name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver of the Dodge remained on scene and is cooperating.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.