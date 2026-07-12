Fatal motorcycle crash in Oakfield under investigation

TOWN OF OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Town of Oakfield on Wednesday night.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, just after 9:30 p.m., officers received a 911 call about a motor vehicle accident on Batavia Oakfield Townline Road in the Town of Oakfield.

James Emery, 52, of Oakfield, was operating a black 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the crash with a vehicle occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and investigators are canvassing the area for video footage and witnesses.

Anyone with information, security camera footage or dash camera footage of the crash is asked to contact Investigator David Moore at 585-345-3000, ext. 3576.