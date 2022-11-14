Fatal house fire in Wyoming County under investigation

TOWN OF GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fatal house fire is under investigation in Wyoming County.

The fire occurred around 7 a.m. Monday on Dutton Road in the Town of Gainesville.

According to Tyler Horton, Gainesville Fire Department Chief, when emergency crews arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames. Due to the structural integrity of the house crews were unable to fight the fire from inside the home and went straight to defensive tactics.

There was a report of a person possibly trapped but Horton said it would not have been safe to go inside. At one point the two floors collapsed.

Horton said crews were eventually able to gain access to the home through a window but the individual was found dead.

The house has been ruled a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.