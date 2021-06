CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says a man is dead following an ATV crash.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Main Street in Cherry Creek around 12:16 a.m. and investigation revealed a 25-year-old Cherry Creek man was traveling north on Main street when he lost control of the ATV and rolled over.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information was released.