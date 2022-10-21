FASNY uses 'Firefighter for a Day' for recruitment efforts

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is in dire need of volunteer firefighters in their departments, so through their 'Firefighter for a Day' event in Lockport, they hope to gain new members.

"We are losing firefighters faster in the backdoor than we are in the front door," said Dave Glenn, Chairman of Recruitment for FASNY.

Glenn says more volunteer firefighters are retiring and FASNY hopes that getting the community involved in events like open houses can bring more interested people into the fire departments.

"There's a job for everyone, in our fire service, in each house there are members who have specialties. Just because you join the fire department does not mean you are going to be going and fighting a fire," said Glenn.

Every firefighter can be trained and it will be free.

You can visit the open house on Oct. 22 at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport, NY 14095, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

You can find more about becoming a volunteer firefighter on FASNY's website.

