FASNY hosts annual convention in hopes to recruit

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Volunteer firefighter recruitment has been difficult for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY). They hope to connect with the youth with their annual convention in Niagara Falls from August 10- August 12.

FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. tells 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson the recruitment process has been a difficult one.

"It's unfortunate our numbers are down, we are trying to recruit new firefighters everyday of the year."

According to the FASNY, recruitment has declined by 20,000 volunteer firefighters in the last 10 years.

FASNY also told 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson in the early 2000's there were 120-thousand volunteers firefighters statewide -- today, there are only 80-thousand.

But volunteer Fire Chief Jonathan McKnight says the connection to the community is worth it all.

"My first call was a cardiac arrest and it was a life changing experience for sure, I turned around and got more involved in the medical field and worked in a hospital and now i am working full time for Lancaster Ambulance, as an advanced emergency medical technician so it became my career."

The convention is hosting a Youth Day for junior firefighters and you can find more information here.