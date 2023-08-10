Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FASNY hosts annual convention in hopes to recruit

Screen Shot 2023-08-10 at 3.12.20 PM.png
WKBW
FASNY 151st Annual Convention held in Niagara Falls
Screen Shot 2023-08-10 at 3.12.20 PM.png
Posted at 3:34 PM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 15:34:42-04

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Volunteer firefighter recruitment has been difficult for the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY). They hope to connect with the youth with their annual convention in Niagara Falls from August 10- August 12.

FASNY President Edward Tase Jr. tells 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson the recruitment process has been a difficult one.

Screen Shot 2023-08-10 at 3.11.40 PM.png
FASNY 151st Annual Convention held in Niagara Falls

"It's unfortunate our numbers are down, we are trying to recruit new firefighters everyday of the year."

According to the FASNY, recruitment has declined by 20,000 volunteer firefighters in the last 10 years.

FASNY also told 7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson in the early 2000's there were 120-thousand volunteers firefighters statewide -- today, there are only 80-thousand.

But volunteer Fire Chief Jonathan McKnight says the connection to the community is worth it all.

Screen Shot 2023-08-10 at 3.11.57 PM.png
FASNY 151st Annual Convention held in Niagara Falls

"My first call was a cardiac arrest and it was a life changing experience for sure, I turned around and got more involved in the medical field and worked in a hospital and now i am working full time for Lancaster Ambulance, as an advanced emergency medical technician so it became my career."

The convention is hosting a Youth Day for junior firefighters and you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!