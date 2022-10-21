Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host holiday hiring event

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA will host a three-day hiring event for the holidays.

The hiring event will take place Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Interested job seekers can come to the Fashion Outlets at 1900 Military Road to learn more about the available seasonal opportunities.

Jobseekers are also encouraged to dress professionally, bring hard copies of their resume, and be prepared to potentially interview at the hiring event.

Here is a list of retailers expected to participate in the hiring event:

Ardene

Calvin Klein

Express Factory Store

Guess Factory Store

Johnston & Murphy

Journeys

Nike Clearance Store

Polo Ralph Lauren

Puma

Spencer's Outlet

Under Armour

Zales

Zumiez

As an added incentive, job seekers looking to apply for an open position will receive a voucher valid for a $20 gift card towards the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.

Vouchers for the mall can be redeemed at the Mall Office between Under Armour and the Nike Clearance store until 6 p.m. each day.

You can find more information about the hiring event here.