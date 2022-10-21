Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host holiday hiring event

Exclusive Thanksgiving giveaways at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WKBW
Exclusive Thanksgiving giveaways at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA
Posted at 2:01 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 14:01:25-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA will host a three-day hiring event for the holidays.

The hiring event will take place Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Interested job seekers can come to the Fashion Outlets at 1900 Military Road to learn more about the available seasonal opportunities.

Jobseekers are also encouraged to dress professionally, bring hard copies of their resume, and be prepared to potentially interview at the hiring event.

Here is a list of retailers expected to participate in the hiring event:

  • Ardene
  • Calvin Klein
  • Express Factory Store
  • Guess Factory Store
  • Johnston & Murphy
  • Journeys
  • Nike Clearance Store
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • Puma
  • Spencer's Outlet
  • Under Armour
  • Zales
  • Zumiez

As an added incentive, job seekers looking to apply for an open position will receive a voucher valid for a $20 gift card towards the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.

Vouchers for the mall can be redeemed at the Mall Office between Under Armour and the Nike Clearance store until 6 p.m. each day.

You can find more information about the hiring event here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SeeItOn7-Halloween-1280x720-Social.jpg

Share your Halloween pictures with 7 News!