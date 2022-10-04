Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host 'Boo Bash' on October 19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA announced it has partnered with the United Way of Greater Niagara and Women United to host its “Boo Bash” event at the shopping center on October 19.
The free family-friendly event will take place at the shopping center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and you are asked to enter through Entrance 6.
Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes for the event which will feature:
- A DJ Dance Party
- Children’s entertainers and mascots
- Informational tables
- Indoor trick-or-treating at some of the mall’s stores and more
Attendees will also be able to enter to win prizes and must be present to win.
“We are excited to bring this free family event to the outlets just in time for Halloween. With our area’s unpredictable weather, it’s always nice for families to have a warm place to go for Halloween fun, plus they can do some shopping and enjoy dinner in our food court. It really gives us a chance to engage the local community and raise awareness for two deserving organizations. Plus, I can’t wait to see everyone’s costumes!"
- Sue Swiatkowski, Marketing Manager, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA