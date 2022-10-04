Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls to host 'Boo Bash' on October 19

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA announced it has partnered with the United Way of Greater Niagara and Women United to host its “Boo Bash” event at the shopping center on October 19.

The free family-friendly event will take place at the shopping center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and you are asked to enter through Entrance 6.

Children are encouraged to dress in their favorite Halloween costumes for the event which will feature:

A DJ Dance Party

Children’s entertainers and mascots

Informational tables

Indoor trick-or-treating at some of the mall’s stores and more

Attendees will also be able to enter to win prizes and must be present to win.