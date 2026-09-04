FARNHAM, N.Y. (WKBW) — Residents in the Village of Farnham are asking for answers about the future of their local post office.

The Farnham Post Office is currently closed at its former location, with postal operations being handled through the Brant Post Office.

Residents said the loss of a local post office has created concerns for people who have traditionally relied on the Farnham location to pick up their mail and access postal services.

"People are complaining," Lynda Ostrowski said.

WATCH: Farnham residents seek answers about future of local post office

Farnham residents seek answers about future of local post office

Some residents are also concerned about the village's 14061 ZIP code.

Residents said they have seen mail associated with Irving, 14081, or Silver Creek, communities in neighboring Chautauqua County, despite Farnham being located in Erie County.

Ostrowski said that mail frequently takes longer to arrive.

Farnham Deputy Mayor Dolly Huffnagle has been advocating for a new post office location in the village and said she has yet to get a resolution.

"I hope we get a post office, at least a mobile [one]," she said.

WKBW reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for answers about the future of the Farnham Post Office, whether a new location is being considered, and whether the 14061 ZIP code will remain.