Farms in Cambria deal with flooding as more rain looms

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors, business owners and farmers are cleaning up after devastating floods in Niagara County.

Employees at Faery’s Nursery in Cambria could be seen canoeing in the flood waters Friday, trying to save shrubs and trees that have been damaged by the rains.

“We were just dragging them out by hand, and then one of us mentioned if we can get some canoes, that will go quicker,” said Jade LaRock who works at Faery’s.

Many of the shrubs and trees are still under water.

Now, those in Niagara County are hoping that predicted weekend rain will not come as expected.

“We have a couple of pumps going, and we’re hoping it won’t damage anything worse,” LaRock said.

Next-door at Hurtgam Farms, owner Jeff Hurtgam is working with the State DOT using four industrial pumps to pump all remaining flood waters from his farm.

“Many of the crops are totally devastated,” Hurtgam said. “There’s nothing left.”

Hurtgam says it’s too early to assess the damage. His main worry now is getting all flood waters off the property so he can assess the damages.

“It’s a real tough task here to deal with,” he said. “It’s concerning,” he said of the predicted weather. “There’s so much water here now and it’s going down quite slowly.”

“This has been a horrendous week for Niagara County,” said Niagara County Emergency Management Coordinator Jonathan Shultz. “We’re at nature’s whim on this. Many creeks and streams haven’t caught up yet.”

Schultz says Niagara County is bracing for more flooding.

“We’re moving more pumps around to make sure they’re ready to go,” Schultz said.

Friday, State Senator Rob Ortt and Assemblymembers Angelo Morinello and Mike Norris sent a letter to the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo requesting a natural disaster declaration for areas affected by the flooding.

They say this emergency declaration will be critical in providing needed aid.