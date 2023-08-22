Farmers, food banks and state leaders call for Gov. Hochul to fix state program

DUNKIRK, NY (WKBW) — The Nourish NY state program created a way for farmers to provide produce for local food banks, but state leaders and farmers are saying the state is not adequately allocating funds for farmers and food banks.

“In the scheme of a $230 billion state budget. What is $50 million? It is 1/4 of 1% of the budget of New York State, yet it has helped farmers thousands of farmers across New York State feed people,” said NYS Senator George Borello in a press conference on Tuesday.

During the press conference, state leaders say the state budget does not cover te full funding of the program that gives thousands of farmers a chance to receive money for feeding people in their neighborhoods.

Farmer Roberto Fred, owner of Roberto Fred Farms participated in the program from the beginning, but says as of the last few years, he has been forced to give his produce to farms to feed animals.

"Now we give it to the people that have animals so they could feed the animals or give it to the Rural Ministry,” said Fred.

7 News reached out to Governor Kathy Hochul's office and was sent this statement from the Department of Health:

“Nourish NY helps both farmers and families by connecting surplus farm products with New Yorkers in need. Governor Hochul signed legislation in 2021 to make this program permanent, and it has been extraordinarily effective. This April alone, Nourish NY awarded more than $4 Million to Western New York and a total of $50 Million statewide.”

The Department of Health also mentioned that they were always had oversight of the program due to a "Memorandum Of Understanding with the State Department of Agriculture & Markets," as Senators like Borello criticized the program.

The DOH also mentioned that if "any agency not receiving a direct HPNAP or Nourish NY award are encouraged to work with their Regional Food Bank to obtain resources."

The Nourish NY program first started in 2020 due to the state of emergency due to COVID-19, as the public emergency ended the DOH procured Nourish NY and included the Hunger Prevention Nurtrition Assistance Program (HPNAP).