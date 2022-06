BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Opportunities to get farm fresh produce are ripe and ready for the picking in the northtowns.

The Kenmore Farmers Market began its new summer season this weekend.

It's located at the intersection of Delaware Road and Delaware Avenue.

It features a ton of local produce, along with fresh baked goods, maple syrup, meats and so much more.

The Kenmore Farmers Market is open Sundays from 9am - 1pm through mid-October.