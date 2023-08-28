Fans share favorite memories of the late Buffalo Sabres' broadcaster Rick Jeanneret at Remembering RJ event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just 10 days ago, all of western New York felt like it lost a family member when it was announced that recently retired hall of fame Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret had died.

Roughly 2,500 Sabres fans attended the ‘Remembering RJ – The Man Behind the Mic’ event in honor of their beloved broadcaster.

Sabres fans left Jeanneret countless handwritten notes and flowers on the RJ memorial outside of KeyBank Arena.

Some shared what made him so special to everybody that heard his voice.

Dan Lovullo wearing a custom "Thank You RJ" jersey that he made for Jeanneret's last game.

“You listen to him for 3 hours a game, maybe more, and then the highlights afterwards…,” said Kirk Lorkowski. “You probably listen to him more than your grandfather or parents because of the amount you would listen to him during the season.”

“He’s the best announcer ever, a legend to the game,” said Gretchen Wintermeyer. “I’m so proud we got a chance to listen to his voice.”

Fans of Jeanneret enjoying the display that the Buffalo Sabres placed inside the front entrance of KeyBank Center Sunday.

“I remember sitting in my bedroom listening to the radio… [When I heard him the first time], I said ‘who is this nut?’” said Dan Lovullo. “He was a pleasure. He made every game exciting.”

“If not for Rick Jeanerette, much of the NHL wouldn’t come to appreciate the Sabres and Sabres fans,” said Kevin Kania. “He was as much a Sabre as any player or coach.”

Several fans who attended the Remembering RJ event were wearing the Jeanneret jerseys that were given out on the day of his final broadcast.

Now, those same fans feel extra motivated to give RJ the one thing he never got during his decades with the team, a Stanley Cup.

“We have got to get to the playoffs and win a Stanley cup for him,” Wintermeyer

“I like the direction the team is going in,” Lovullo said. “I think that RJ is going to help us out this year [from above].”

The Sabres quest for the cup will begin at home on October 12 against the New York Rangers.