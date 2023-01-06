Fans celebrate positive reports as doctors weigh in on Damar Hamlin's road to recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Football fans across the country have been holding their breath right along side the Bills Mafia here in Buffalo. It seemed as if everyone was waiting to hear an update on Damar Hamlin.

"We've been trying to get news and see how he's doing," said Don Crockett, Bills Fan. "Asking each other have you heard anything? Have you hear anything? This morning he actually told me that he heard news that he was awake."

7 News met up with Crockett and his family at the Bills Store on One Bills Drive. He said he received the good news about Hamlin after his son Jared showed him this tweet.

Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3! — Kaiir Elam (@kaiirelam5) January 5, 2023

"Kaiir Elam tweeted that he woke up and asked who one the game," said Jared Crockett, Don's son."

As more updates circulated, all pointing to what physicians caring for Hamlin called "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" Bills fans say they're beginning to let out a big sigh of relief.

"I'm tickled pink," said Susan Gustafson, Bills Fan. "I'm pleased as anything that he's starting to come back. It means a lot. It means a lot to the whole nation really. He's been an inspiration."

Gustafson and her husband say their love for the Bills will never run dry. Their first date together was at a Bills game 60 years ago. However, when it comes to Hamlin and the injury he faced, they've never felt closer to this team or a player.

"I know all about life and death," said Gustafson. "I saved my husbands life using CPR so I know how blessed we are and he had the best possible help on that team to be able to bring him back."

For many, Hamlin's life is all that really matters.

"If he can come back healthy and be able to walk and talk and be with family that's what matters most in life is to be with your family," said Everett Williams. "Football is a bonus to him, you know he's a great athlete but I think after this we all cherish our family and loved ones a lot more."

Fans said just as medical reports continue to come through, so will their prayers and support for Hamlin. They said those things won't be stopping any time soon.

"We are behind you and we hope that you feel our prayers and we are trying to give you strength to get through this," said Melissa White, Bills Fan.

"We're thinking of you guys and praying for you and we hope to see you well and on the field soon," said Maria Territo, Totally Buffalo Store.

"Bills mafia is behind him," said Jared Crockett. "Absolutely definitely."

If you or your child would like to write a letter or create some "get well" art, the Totally Buffalo Store will be collecting items up until January 13th at either of these store locations.

Totally Buffalo Stores:

3328 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226

3459 Amelia Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127