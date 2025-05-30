Watch Now
Family searching for missing Niagara County man

Missing Man: Scott Stopa
Scott Stopa was reported missing on May 27, 2025.
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara County family is reaching out to the greater Western New York community as they search for their missing loved one.

According to family members, 46-year-old Scott Stopa has been missing since Tuesday, May 27 and they are extremely concerned for his safety and well-being.

According to his sister, Scott drives a dark gray or black Jeep Compass with the License Plate LNN 1422. He does not have his cell phone.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at, (716) 438-3393.

