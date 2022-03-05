Family of teen killed in Lancaster crash: "She was perfect"

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends of Makenzie Mycek said on Friday that she was one of the 19-year-old's killed in Wednesday's crash on Warner Road in Lancaster.

7 News Reporter Michael Schwartz spoke to Mycek's father on Friday who said, "She loved life." Another family member said the same thing adding, "She was perfect."

Lancaster Police have not released the names of the three teens involved in the fiery crash, but told 7 News the male 19-year-old driver remains in critical condition in the hospital, as of Friday afternoon. A cause has not beein released yet as the investigation continues.

Mycek's siblings started a GoFundMe in memory of both teens. More than $28,000 has been rasied for the National Foundation for Teen Safe Driving.

Neighbors said the car was northbound on Warner Road before hitting multiple mailboxes and taking out a tree on the other side of the road. Firefighters rushed to the car that was engulfed in flames. Neighbors said they saw the male driver crawl out the sunroof, police said he was found outside the vehicle.

