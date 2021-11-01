Family of Saniyya Dennis believes she's still out there.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The leaves have now turned on Goat Island in Niagara Falls, and two seasons have passed more than six months after a Buffalo State College student went missing at the end of April.

19 year-old Saniyya Dennis was last seen in Niagara Falls, walking on grainy surveillance video toward Goat Island the night of April 24. Her phone last pinged on Goat Island at 1:20 a.m. April 25.

“Happy Birthday Saniyya, we love Saniyya, we miss Saniyya and we know she’s still out there,” her aunt said.

Her family, from the Bronx gathered to celebrate Saniyya Dennis’ 20th birthday Monday.

“As her mother, I would like to have a better understanding of what happened,” said Latisha Dennis, Saniyya’s mother.

Back in May, after a short investigation, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn concluded that evidence led him to believe Saniyya took her own life.

Flynn said during a May press conference Saniyya had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend in New York City over the phone, and he broke up with her. Based on the investigation Flynn says Saniyya had called the ex-boyfriend 59 times, but he did not respond. He said then she talked with another male friend over the phone and talked about killing herself, but reconsidered.

The DA’s investigation concluded Saniyya left the dorms at Buffalo State, threw out personal belongings in the dumpster, took a bus to Niagara Falls and was last seen on Surveillance video around midnight walking toward Goat Island.

Her phone last pinged from the Tesla statue at 1:20 a.m.

Her family says since no body has been discovered, Saniyya is still a missing person.

“I know she’s out there somewhere. I want to wish her a Happy 20th Birthday,” said her mom.