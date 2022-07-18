Family of missing woman found dead speaks out on domestic violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo family is planning a funeral for their 40-year-old daughter, Akeda Howton, two days after they reported her missing and authorities found her shot to death in the Town of Tonawanda.

The family of Akeda Howton says she will always be remembered as a loving person.

"My daughter was a beautiful, creative, smart, bright young lady. She had a big loving heart," says Anita Howton's mother. "She'd do anything for anybody."

40-year-old Akeda Howton leaves behind not only a big loving family but a 7-week-old son in a NICU.

"His name is Kanon, and he has a long way to go. I'm going to be a grandmother and a mother all over again, Anita says.

Town of Tonawanda Police says Akeda was found inside a parked car outside the Raintree Apartments, where she appeared to be shot several times.

"He was controlling. He had mental health that he wasn't dealing with, and she realized it was a mistake being with him and decided not to be with him anymore," Akeda's mother says. "That's when he decided to make threats, and Wednesday of last week, he pulled out a gun."

Akeda's brother, Akeem Howton, says he and his sister were close but says something was wrong the last time he saw her.

"That night she just seemed off and didn't look me in the eye and it was very short and I said okay, I'll see you later and that's the last thing I was able to say to my sister," he says.

Akeda's family believes she was a domestic violence victim and urges others not to ignore the warning signs.

"Cowards are born every day. It takes a real man to be a hero," Akeda's mother says. "Make sure you know who you're with and make sure when you see the red flags to get help for yourself, and she was ready to get out, and that's what makes a narcissist so angry, and that's why he did what he did."

Town of Tonawanda Police says this is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time.