Family of missing 56-year-old Kevin Hornburg pleas for his return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family and friends of 56-year-old, Kevin Hornburg of Jamestown, NY, hope for his return.

“We just want him found,” Brenda Hornburg, sister of the missing man. “Whether he’s dead or alive. We just want him found.”

Brenda wants to end the mystery surrounding her brother's disappearance of Kevin.

She says he was last seen in November at his home around 4 p.m. on the 600 block of Prendergast, which is also the residence of his brother.

“On November 21st, Kevin was going over to a friend's house. He never made it to that friend's house from what we’ve been told,” she cries. “Bob got concerned, called his sister Sue, and Sue made the report.”

Now, almost two months later, police believe foul play may be involved.

“Kevin is not one to just go missing,” Brenda expresses. “He's never done this in 56 years he’s never done this or missed a holiday. He's very family-oriented.”

When she first heard that Kevin was missing, Brenda says her thoughts were running wild.

“What was going through my mind? foul play,” she sadly says. “Something happened to him. that was just my feeling. Can’t prove anything. can’t do anything about it.”

Brenda and the police are now offering a $3,500 reward for information on this case.

“He’s a loving person. He’ll give you his shirt from his back if you need it,” she says. “He’s definitely one that doesn’t deserve to be missing.”

We reached out to Jamestown police, and they say they continue to investigate Kevin’s whereabouts.

There will be a candlelight vigil Saturday at 7p.m. at 629 Prendergast Ave.