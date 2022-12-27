Family of 22-year-old snowstorm victim speaks out

BUFFALO, NY — The Christmas weekend storm in Western New York has taken more than 35 lives, and the youngest victim was 22-year-old Anndel Taylor.

Her family in Charlotte, North Carolina, say Anndel was trying to get home after work but quickly became stuck with the wind gusts and drifting snow.

At 4:13 p.m. on Friday, she sent a video of her to her sisters of her stuck in her car, then again at 12:09 a.m. on Christmas Eve, when the snow was piling up.

"She was telling my sister that she was scared," said Shawnequa Brown, Anndel's sister.

Anndel called 911 and waited for first responders, who could not get to her.

Wanda Brown Steele, Anndel's mother, said Anndel had planned to sleep through the storm conditions, then walk to her home.

But, Anndel would be found dead in her car after being in the elements for 18 hours.

However, Steele believes her daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

"The car was running, and the snow was still coming, so it blocked the exhaust pipe," said Steele.

The family is trying to bring her remains back to Charlotte you can donate to their GoFundMe, here.