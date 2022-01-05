Family, friends remembers teen killed in Jamestown crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - — A time of grief, memories, and reflection as family members honor a young life taken too soon.

The family of 15-year-old Alexis Hughan takes a moment to remember the kind of person she was to many in the Jamestown community.

“She always wanted to bring activities and always wanted me to get programming down there to show kids that there’s more to just being sad,” Alexis’s mother, Sara Rafaloski, says. “And help them get through tough things, so many of her friends told me that they she helps them.”

The father of Alexis adds on.

“She was one of many to stand up and fight against any injustice in the world so,” says Jeffery Hughan.

The mother of Alexis says her daughter went for a walk around noon on New Year's Eve, and that’s when a driver of a semi-truck struck and killed Alexis near the corner of west 6th and Washington street.

Friends and staff members of Jamestown Highschool couldn’t believe the tragedy.

“I’m so touched that so many people cared because she cared so much,” says a best friend, 14-year-old Siera (Leo) Allison.

The high school principal says they’re in the process of remembering Alexis in many ways by soon launching a scholarship program under her name.

“She was a very caring, deep thinking young girl,” Dana Williams says. “Just wanted everyone to be happy and things like that. It’s the kind of student you want to have at any school.”

Click here for Alexis Hughan’s gofund page.