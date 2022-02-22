Family, friends, Jamestown community members hold a line up for 15-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Hughan

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several gathered and lined up almost two blocks to where 15-year-old Alexis "Lexi" Hughan struck and killed near N Main and W sixth streets.

Lexi's stepmother, Jessica Martin, explains in graphic detail how the incident all went down on New Year's Eve.

"She was hit two and a half blocks that way in the crosswalk she had the right away. She wasn't on her phone, and he hit her and dragged her to where that memorial is over there."

That memorial for Lexi now stands between W sixth and Washington Street.

On Tuesday morning, friends, family, and fellow community members returned to the site expressing anger and frustration after the suspected driver, 58-year-old Randall Rolison.

He was released on bail.

"If he were Black or Latino. I don't think he would have made bail. I think they would've thrown the book at him."

The Chautauqua County District Attorney, Jason Schmidt, says in a statement:

"I understand why people are frustrated with the bail laws, but until they are changed, all of us, including our judges, are bound to follow them."

Meanwhile, Lexi's family mourns a life taken far too soon.

"I was. I was Lexi's grandmother. Still am. She was the world. I mean, I watched her grow up," says Lexi's grandmother, Sherry Hughan.

Lexi's stepmother adds on.

"I didn't say so many unfinished things. She left the house, and she was gone within ten minutes, and it's a family that's devastated and the community she touched everyone," Martin says.