Family demands answers after 26-year-old worker died while working at a Downtown Buffalo hotel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo family is fighting for answers four months after their 26-year-old son died while working at a downtown hotel, saying police and multiple companies are withholding crucial details about the fatal electrocution.

According to court documents, Eric Siemucha was working inside the Hampton Inn & Suites on Delaware Avenue in July when he was electrocuted and killed. His family says they still don't know how or why the tragedy occurred.

In new court filings, the family says they've been left in the dark for months and told only what they could piece together themselves. The death certificate lists the cause as accidental electrocution, but they say they haven't been given basic information, including police reports, photos or witness statements.

Documents show Buffalo police told the family the investigation was still pending. However, the family believes it's actually been closed.

The family is now asking a judge to step in and force Buffalo police, Greater Niagara Mechanical and the Hampton Inn to release any evidence they have. They're seeking reports, video footage, job records and even Siemucha's personal items, including his cell phone.

According to documents, the family says they need answers not just to file a wrongful death lawsuit, but to understand what really happened in Siemucha's final moments.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson said the department doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The attorney representing the family and the hotel chain have not responded to requests for comment.

