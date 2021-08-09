Family asks for help after father passed away from COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lillian and Kyle Johnson described their father, Robert Johnson, as hard working dad, a kind and caring person, and a life-long Bills fan.

"My dad was an amazing guy, wanted to take care of his family all the time," said Lillian.

"He loves sports, he's been a Bills fan his whole life," said Kyle.

The North Tonawanda native who lives in St. Louis passed away from COVID-19 on Saturady. Now, his family is asking the City of Good Neighbors for help with funeral expenses.

Lillian and Kyle siaid at one point their father worked three jobs to care for his family, including his youngest son, Harrison. He has a disability and is nonverbal, and requires special care.

And the Johnsons said as a store manager, Robert always helped his employees whenever he could.

"He worked so hard. Like there were so many weeks in his job that he'd work 60 hours a week plus. He helped a lot of people that worked with him," said Kyle. "He'd give people money from work if they couldn't you know, make rent or bills."

"My dad was caring. To a lot of people," said Lillian.