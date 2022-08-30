Family announces Harrison Hazlett, boy diagnosed with osteosarcoma, has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Harrison Hazlett was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in his right femur at just five years old. Seven months later he rang the bell at Roswell Park. One year after ringing the bell, he and his family found out the cancer relapsed, this time in his lungs.

In March, 7 News brought you Harrison's story when his doctor recommended an experimental treatment, but insurance denied coverage. His family filed an emergency appeal, but insurance denied that too.

Through help from news coverage, the Hazlett family was eventually approved by their insurance for the experimental treatment. Additionally, their community set up a GoFundMe that raised over $50,000.

In July, a post in the Harrison's Fight Facebook group said that Harrison was receiving Hospice care at home with family, friends, and nurses by his side.

On Tuesday, in another post in the Harrison's Fight Facebook group, it was announced that Harrison passed away in his sleep.

"Family and friends, it is with great sadness that I am sharing with you all that Harrison has passed away in his sleep this morning.

I am sorry to share the news this way, but our family wanted to ensure everyone who loves him and has been following Harry is informed here, before an obituary has been published.

Harrison has been fighting for so long, and is now free of this horrible disease, our boy can rest.

I am in shock. I have no words.

We will share further details here in the near future, in regards to a celebration of his life"