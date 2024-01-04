Family and friends pull together to support a 26-year-old North Tonawanda man fighting for his life

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 26-year-old Ethan Mixon from North Tonawanda is fighting for his life at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

His family tells 7 News he was rushed to the hospital back in November and later diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition where the pancreas can't produce insulin.

Mixon has had four emergency surgeries and suffered cardiac arrest twice. His family and friends are now raising money to cover medical expenses.

"He's still in critical condition. He is vented, sedated, he's just like skin and bones right now," explains his girlfriend of 4 years, Myaa Campbell. She says it took time for doctors to figure out what was wrong.

"We got a call saying his blood sugar was at 1098. He was in diabetic ketoacidosis and they rushed him to the ICU," said Campbell. He has been there ever since.

Mixon's brother, Micky Mixon says he's hopeful, "Ethan growing up was always the tough, big brother."

Mixon plays hockey and his family says his friends from hockey organized a fundraiser that will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at The Frank Young's Sports Arena and Orchard Park Roller Rink.

If you can't make it to the fundraiser, you can find a GoFundMe to support Mixon here.